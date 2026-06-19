Pitch adjustments will help to protect pedestrians in park
Pitch adjustments are understood to be on the table to limit the amount of stray projectiles that may harm pedestrians at Ballymount Park’s GAA ground.
The senior GAA pitch at Ballymount Park used by St Kevin’s/St Kilian’s GAA club, also known as pitch number 94, is currently measured at 143m long, on the long end of the GAA official guide’s minimum and maximum guidelines (130m – 145m).
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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