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‘Urgent need’ for upgrade of Tallaght athletics track
Tallaght Athletics Club track on the Greenhills Road is in urgent need of an upgrade

‘Urgent need’ for upgrade of Tallaght athletics track

James Roulston MooneyJune 19, 2026 12:37 pm

Project requirements are being reviewed ahead of the tender process for the resurfacing of Tallaght Athletic Club’s track at their grounds in Bancroft Park.

€200,000 was granted in 2024 under the Sports Capital Fund towards the project and the club received a further €120k for energy efficient LED flood lighting through the Community Development Fund in early 2025.

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