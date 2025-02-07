Search
Ella’s love for football pays off with Special Merit Award
Cllr Vicki Casserly with Ella Sherlock and her mother Dawn

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 7, 2025 11:14 am

A love for football and the determination to “stick with it” earned Ella Sherlock a Special Merit Award at the Active South Dublin Sports Awards 2024.

Ella, from Knocklyon, is part of the Irish Women’s Cerebral Palsy team who claimed bronze at the CP Football World Cup in Spain, in November 2024.

A player with the Football for All team in Sacred Heart FC in Killinarden, she started training when she was four.

From training “only down the road on Fridays,” as she said while collecting her award, she then embarked on an “incredible” journey with the CP Development Academy in Dublin.

Her condition was never an obstacle to her desire of staying active and playing sports, nor was her gender.

“Jumping from club to club I was always the only girl, and I was the only girl in Sacred Heart for years,” she said at the Awards ceremony.

“Looking at Heather Jameson, the Sports Development Officer with the Women’s CP team, I thought, ‘If she’s there, there must be other girls,’ and that’s what kept the team growing after I joined.

