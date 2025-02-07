Loreto women’s hockey delight at winning Team of the Year Award

Team of the Year winners Loreto with club official Niamh Kealy and Anne Marie Curran with William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo, Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Marcus Blake, Front Of House Manager, The Plaza Hotel and Deputy Mayor Alan Edge

LORETO were named the Team of The Year at the Active South Dublin gala event in The Plaza Hotel.

The Rathfarnham side claimed the EY Hockey League for the first time in 15 years last season, winning 15 matches and drawing the other three as they went unbeaten throughout the whole year.

Loreto have gone from strength-to strength last season and played in Europe in the Euro Hockey League.

“We have been there or there abouts on many occasions and been disappointed, but we are delighted to pull it off winning the league it’s just fantastic,” said Loreto’s Ann Marie Curran who has managed the teams for the past 10 years.

“We were unbeaten all year and had three draws all the same, and we also went to Amsterdam last year, and did very well playing against professional clubs over there, we did incredibly well and were very happy the way that went.

“We are currently well ahead at the moment in the league, and we hope fingers crossed that we can repeat last year.

