Ellen and Brian pick up swiming awards

TEMPLEOGUE swimmer Ellen Walshe was recently named as one of the athletes of the year at the 2025 Swim Ireland Awards which were held last Saturday at the Crowne Plaza in Blanchardstown.

Walshe won the Female Performance Athlete of the Year Award for her outstanding season where she set fifteen new Irish Records and made Finals in five events at the World Aquatic Championships in the 25m and two finals in the 50m category.

Walshe is also recently coming off the back of an excellent performance in the Swimming World Cup which saw her receive several medals and break several Irish records in the process.

National Centre Limerick Coach John Szaranek and Head Coach of Templeogue Swim Team Brian Sweeney won the Performance Pathway Coach and Performance Coach of the Year awards respectively.

Szaranek for his work with medallists John Shortt and Ellie McCartney and Sweeney for his work with Ellen Walshe.

Limerick athlete Róisín NíRiain won the Para Swimmer of the Year Award for her success at the World Para Swimming Championships in September where she won five medals including three silver and two bronze.

Daniel Wiffen won the Male Performance Athlete of the Year Award despite suffering a bout of appendicitis as well as undergoing surgery.

Wiffien was Ireland’s highest ranked male at the World Aquatics Championship in the 50m pool category finishing eighth in the 800m Freestyle.

Speaking at the event Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane said

“We are delighted to come together, to celebrate the success of our athletes and to honour those that have helped them to get to where they are.

‘It was fantastic to see so many of our community present to celebrate another amazing year for Irish Aquatics.”