Football club optimisitic new clubhouse will be completed

Kilnamanagh Football Club is hoping the new facility is opened in January

KILNAMANAGH AFC are in the final stages of construction of their new clubhouse with the club feeling optimistic that the project could be completed in time for January 2026.

The final touches on the project include the fitting of plumbing and electrical services as well as making sure that adequate drainage facilities are present for the pitch.

The club needs €140,000 to implement these finishing touches.

With Clann Credo prepared to offer €70,000 the onus is on the club to raise the final €70,000.

The club is involved with many fundraisers and events that are taking place across Kilnamanagh.

Each team is attempting to raise €1000 and with 47 teams currently in the club that would cover a significant chunk of the money needed.

The club is also operating a GoFundme Page which can be accessed through the following link.

The club has been toying with the idea of building a clubhouse for the last 20 years or so but never had the funds to do so until recently.

The planning process for this project began in 2020 but has faced significant challenges since.

The initial cost of the project was expected to be around €1.1 million in 2020 however since then rising costs have seen the total cost of the project creep up to €1.6 million.

The club has taken out a loan worth over €500,000 but will be hoping to pay for the bulk of the project through various Sports Capital Grants received along with raising funds internally through the club.

The completion of the facility will provide club members with a list of services and amenities that they were not receiving before.

The building will be equipped with proper toilets and changing facilities along with a coffee shop, activity rooms, outside training area and a gym.

Providing that the club is able to provide the €70,000 needed to secure the Clann Credo loan, Kilnamanagh hope that the clubhouse will be completed by January 2026 with members being rewarded for their patience and getting to avail of the state of the art facilities.