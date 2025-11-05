Boden secure inter prize

Action from the game between Ballyboden and Na Fianna in O’Toole Park Photos by John Kirwan

BALLYBODEN St Endas secured a two point victory in the Dublin Intermediate All-County Football Championship at O’Toole Park on Sunday morning.

Boden performed well throughout the first 20 minutes of the game, despite the breeze going against them they found themselves on the front foot however Na Fianna would finally make use of their advantage with the wind in their favour and would manage to get themselves in front after the 18th minute of the game.

Na Fianna made excellent use of the two pointers to establish a solid five point lead at half time with forward Tom Callaghan being their main danger man throughout the opening half of the game.

Mark McGlynn was the main attacking threat for Boden along with Luke Byrne and Rob Cullen throughout the first half with Enda Cashman playing a key role upon the resumption of play for the second half.

He scored a point followed by a two pointer to trim the deficit to just two points and thought they had taken the lead moments later in the 42nd minute but their goal was ruled out for a violation of the ‘three man back’ rule in the build up.

Na Fianna would later receive a black card for Cian Grew with Cashman converting the resulting two pointed free to bring the two sides level at 0-11 apiece at the final quarter.

Luke Byrne and Leon Murphy would make the most of the numerical advantage for Boden and would establish a three point lead.

While Na Fianna attempted to claw their way back into the game, at one stage reducing the points difference to just one between the two sides it would be Boden would see out the game with a Luke Byrne free sealing the deal deep into injury time, confirming a scoreline that read 0-15 to 0-13 in Ballyboden’s favour.