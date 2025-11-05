Double minor c’ship success for Thomas Davis ladies footballers

THOMAS Davis saw great success for their Minor Ladies Football teams over the weekend seeing victory in two separate Championship finals securing an excellent double for the club.

The Minor A team claimed the Division 2 championship title after a thrilling one point victory over Na Fianna in Mobhi Road.

The first half was where Davis certainly won the game and the side from Kiltipper Road managed to establish a huge lead by half time with a scoreline reading 3-07 to 0-01 in their favour at the break.

Zara Flood, Sadhbh Donovan and Aimee Donovan had been in goalscoring form in the first half while the defence and midfield had dominated every area of the pitch.

Na Fianna came out revitalised in the second half however and successfully converted two penalties to narrow the gap.

Davis would dig deep to secure a victory however, holding on against the impressive momentum of Na Fianna to pick up a narrow victory for the side with a 3-09 to 4-05 scoreline.

Sophie Palmer captained the team to victory while other standout performances included the aforementioned Donovans and Zara Flood along with Abbie Pollack also, though every player on the team contributed massively in not only the championship final but throughout the season as a whole.

Earlier on that day the B team had also emerged victorious in their final.

The Division 12 championship was contested at Kiltipper Road between Thomas Davis and Ballyboden.

With both teams playing excellent football there was nothing to separate the teams after regular time with the scoreline reading 2-10 to 4-04.

During the extra time it would be Thomas Davis who found another gear in the game, dominating the additional period outscoring Boden five points to one with the final score of the match reading 2-15 to 4-05.

The team was captained by Keelin Galvin with Sarah Moody being awarded the player of the match.