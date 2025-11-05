U19 squad includes local girls

THE Ireland women’s U19’s team are set to play a friendly against Northern Ireland on November 16 with the squad being announced over the past week.

A number of players from local teams have made the cut and will be offered a chance to represent their country on the international stage.

The girls in green will be looking to record a win after losing their last two matches against the USA and Portugal.

While many new debuts were handed out in those two games the squad will have several new additions to the team with seven players being called up into the fold for the first time, among them are Shamrock Rovers duo Laura Fanning and Keelin Comiskey.

A Rathcoole native, Comiskey has been a regular fixture in the Rovers first team this season and was named as the U16 International Player of the Year by the FAI earlier this year.

She made three appearances for the U17 side in European Qualification games recently in Germany and her performances in the matches have earned her a place now in the squad for a higher age grade.

They will be joined by a larger Rovers contingent who have been a part of previous squads also.

Ella Kelly, Anna Butler and Della Cowper Gray are the other members of the Rovers team who will be involved.

Peamount United will also have a player involved with the squad with Sorcha Melia also getting a call up into the team.

Melia played a big role for the Peas through the second half of the season and popped up with several goals throughout the league.

The game will be the last run out for Ireland before they go into their competitive fixtures later on in the month.

They will play Euro Qualifiers against Sweden on November 26, Poland on the 29 and Bulgaria on the 2nd.