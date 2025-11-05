St Pat’s U15s secure the league title for the third year in a row

ST PATRICK’S Athletic under 15 side secured victory in the EA Sports MU15 League of Ireland Tier 1 recently with a comprehensive 6-1 victory against Cobh Ramblers.

The win brought Pats to a first placed finish with the team just pipping rivals Shamrock Rovers by four points.

A pivotal game took place only a couple of weeks before between the two sides which saw Pats emerge as victors at Roadstone courtesy of a Daniel O’Halloran goal in a 1-0 victory.

Head coach Jamie Moore touched on the performance.

“We’re very happy for the boys and proud of the achievement.

‘It’s the third year in a row that the club have won the u15 league which is a really good achievement for all the players who have been involved for the last three years.

‘We beat Rovers the week before and that was a big victory.

‘We also beat Bohemians 3-2 at home. We played our two main title rivals over the last month and won both matches. The boys played brilliantly in both games.”

The win against Rovers was especially important as they had a game in hand and a win for them would have put them right back in contention.

There has been some excellent performers for Pats this season, Ethan Kelly perhaps being the most notable with the winger managing 21 goals in this campaign.

Idris Abbey Ogbara and Ashley Okeowo are two other names who have been prominent goalscorers for the Saints.

Considered to be one of the top academies in the country churning out pros such as Mason Melia, James Abankwah, Jamie Lennon, Michael Noonan and Sam Curtis, Manager Jamie Moore has been involved at various levels in the St Pats underage set up and talked about the importance of the clubs academy.

“It’s something that the club sees as very important. Both the academy and the education side.

‘You can see that the club puts importance on the academy and the proof is in the number of players that progress through, are given debuts, earn contracts and moves abroad.

‘They get captained by their country and obviously are performing at a very good level to help the club win the number of academy trophies that we have. That’s not by accident. We all work really really hard.”

“We’ve got a really good facility at TUD Blanchardstown and high qualified people across all roles in the academy.

‘We’ve got really good hungry players whose parents all play a huge role in getting them there and helping them in their careers as well. It’s certainly not by accident. It’s a combination of hard work from lots of people.

“We don’t want to stay still, we want to continue to get better.

‘We want to continue to progress and improve even more. The minute you stand still is the minute you slip up and start moving the other direction.

‘We definitely want to keep things going the way they are and improve and continue to strive to be the best.”