Ronanstown maintain their winning ways

FIRHOUSE United were the latest team to try stop the juggernaut train that is Ronanstown FC in the UCFL Division 3C section, but, like all before them, they failed, reports John Mooney.

Not that they didn’t put in a decent performance, they really did, it was just that the Town had the key players on the day to bag the result.

It’s now 10 wins on the trot in this division, and unless someone can come up with a way to stop Ronanstown they will win the title early in the new year.

Last Saturday saw both sides going at each other and there were chances aplenty in the opening half only neither side took advantage.

Conor Duffy proved to be a hand full for the United defence as, on numerous occasions, he sent in some pin-point centres that the home strikers failed to capitalise on.

Much the same way for Firhouse, they were banging on the door but no one could open it.

However, the second half proved to be more fruitful for the home side with the introduction of Cian Knowles, who proved to be the ace in the pack when he netted twice to bring their tally to 30 points from 10 games.

On 55 minutes Ronanstown were awarded a penalty and it was the turning point in the game, as Knowles saw his spot kick saved by Jack Mulhern but he crashed home the rebound to make it 1-0.

Seven minutes later the home side could afford to relax somewhat as Knowles struck again, when he connected with a Duffy cross to give the visitors a bit of a mountain to climb.

Now, hard as they tried and a shout for a penalty, there was no coming back as the home side battened down the hatches and saw the game out.

RONANSTOWN FC: Anthony Egan, Karl Quinn, John Luby, Sean Parke, Kenneth Geoghegan, Josh McDonagh, Ceidhlim Glynn, Kian Kavanagh, Kyle Grant, Dylan Noctor, Conor Doherty, Conor Finnegan O’Flaherty, Cian Knowles, Kyle O’Reilly, Nathan Brogan-Core, Cian McGovern, Kalvin Rafferty, Derek Doyle.

FIRHOUSE UNITED: Jack Mulhern, Dylan Lawlor, Brandon Walsh, Lucas Kelly-Corrigan, Charlie Weacott, Kian Donnelly, Michael Brady, Jack Ryan, Raymond Singleton, Aldin Gojak, Devin Brady, Ben Singleton, Sam Nugent, Kian Molloy, Thomas Warnert, Leon Ancoh, Hareef Sarumi, Sunil Jain, Sean Duffy.