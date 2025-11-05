Big win for St Jude’s U16s ladies in c’ship showdown

ST JUDE’S U16 ladies side won their Division 3 championship final after a comprehensive victory against Na Fianna last Sunday in Tymon Park.

While Na Fianna would start off the match strongly it would be Judes who would establish their dominance relatively early on in the match and would not relinquish their grip on the game for the remainder of the contest.

A ten point lead at halftime highlighted their dominance and the second half would see more of the same with Judes breezing through the competition on the day.

It would be their goalscoring form that would play the most pivotal difference in the game.

While they did manage to score an impressive 13 points, the six goals scored by Judes made up the majority of their total scores for the game and contributed to their massive lead.

Sadhbh Doyle, Leah Tisdall and Faye Greeney would all score a goal apiece while Isabelle Gilleran would net an impressive hattrick scoring the remaining three.

The championship win came as an excellent pick me up following the team suffering a relegation from the Division 2 league earlier in the year.

“It was tough now, we lost out on points difference so it was very tough. I think we would have given Division 2 a good bash had we managed to stay in. Dublin Ladies football is very strong with Division 1,2 and 3. There’s very little difference between divisions at the high levels.

Now the team will be playing Minor Division 2 championship for next year with coach Anthony Gilleran touching on the upcoming jump.

“It’s a mixture of 2008 and 2009 girls. The 2008 girls finished in division 1 last year at u16 so they would have that under the belt and we’ll be playing with a good few of them so I’d be fairly confident that we’d give Division 2 a good go.”