St Finian’s U16 ladies joy at winning league

ST FINIAN’S Newcastle emerged victorious in the Division 7 U16 Ladies Football Championship final which was held on Sunday afternoon where they took on Ballymun Kickhams at Aylmer Road.

The two teams had previously played each other a fortnight earlier in the league stage of the competition where the match had finished as a draw.

The first 20-minutes of the match was a very tight affair, with both teams playing skilful football with the score line reading 0-3 BMK 0-4 in favour of Kickhams.

The Finians defence, made up of Eabha Lilly, Irene Joseph, Aoife Finnegan, Neasa McMenamy, Runo Oboh, Eabha Dowling (captain) and Lia Barnes worked tirelessly, making some great blocks and Eva Cullen in goal made two crucial saves preventing Ballymun from scoring.

The midfield consisted of Dolapo Tominiyi, Daisy Clare and Reiltin Byrne and they maintained their consistent form as they have throughout the competition covering every blade of grass on the pitch.

Finians were playing into the wind in the first half and were awarded a free along the sideline outside the 20m line.

Shóna Walsh stepped up and converted the free, and from there the home side managed to pin back Kickhams within their own half. Aibhe Clare and Ruby Blake scored 4 goals in quick succession to ensure that Finians went into half time with an extremely comfortable lead, the scoreline reading 4-4 to 0-05.

In the second half, Finians continued to put pressure, with Ursula Sviglinskaite scoring a free from 25m out.

They continued to work hard as a team, playing flowing football with Simone Msindo running the ball and combining well with the forward line (Keelin Blake, Shóna Walsh, Ursula Sviglinskaite, Ruby Blake, Aibhe Clare, Lexi Mc Sophie Kirwan) creating scores.

The final score would see St Finians Newcastle win by 6-12 to 0-8 with Aibhe Clare and Ruby Blake being the goalscorers for Finians on the day.

The team are looking to add players to the panel, so should any girls born in 2010 like to play GAA, please drop down to the club or contact info@stfiniansnewcastle.ie