Anne’s Kil-macud to take junior title

ST ANNE’S Junior 6 side pulled off a hugely impressive comeback over the weekend as they managed to overcome Kilmacud Crokes in the championship final after finding themselves down by 11 points at half time.

The final score of the game would see St Annes win 2-11 to 2-09 securing a narrow two point victory after availing of some experience in the team in the second half to see them through.

Anne’s found themselves staring down the barrel of a 2-08 to 0-03 lead at half time with manager Martin Quinn electing to make some substitutions at the interval which would have a massive impact on the game.

The introduction of Daniel Watson was critical with the forward scoring a hugely impressive goal directly from a 13 yard free kick finding the top corner of the net.

The match would not be without drama however, a missed penalty for St Annes at one point looked set to derail their momentum.

Both sides would receive a black card with Kilmacud also having a player sent off which saw the match at one stage be played with 13 vs 14 players.

It would ultimately be the experience of the likes of Watson as well as Craig McKeown who would be able to bring St Annes back into the game.

Quinn had elected to bring these players back into the fold knowing that their experience would massively benefit the side for the coming championship campaign. Sam Biby played a massive role in the game as did Charlie Neilson and Orlando Verrecchia along with goalkeeper Andy Jones.

He touched on the match and the importance of the players after.

“We always know as a St Anne’s team that when we get the chance to play down that hill in the second half that we have a chance in the game. The lads were driven to do it for each other. We tried to keep it simple and not to rush.”

The spirit and the drive that St Anne’s showed would be rewarded with the side ultimately emerging victorious in the championship with captain Oisin Carroll getting to lift the cup alongside his father, former Dublin star Dave Carroll.