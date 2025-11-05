TUH talks: Winter is coming and with it the flu – did you know your flu vaccine might reduce your risk for dementia?

In this month’s Let’s Talk About column from Tallaght University Hospital, Professor Seán Kennelly, Consultant Geriatrician in the hospital talks about the importance of the flu vaccine.

As the colder months approach, so does flu season, a time when viruses spread more easily and vulnerable members of our community face increased health risks. But here’s something you might not know: getting your annual flu jab doesn’t just protect you from the flu. It could also help safeguard your brain and heart.

Recent research shows that the flu vaccine offers powerful protection beyond fighting off infection. Studies involving millions of people have found that regular flu vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia later in life.

In fact, consistent annual vaccination over several years may lower that risk by up to 44 per cent.

The benefits don’t stop there.

The flu vaccine has also been linked to a reduced risk of heart attack and stroke. Experts believe this is due to its ability to reduce inflammation and stabilise blood vessels, both key factors in maintaining cardiovascular health.

Flu-related inflammation in the brain is associated with the build-up of proteins like amyloid and tau, which are linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Vaccination helps reduce this inflammation, offering protection for both brain and heart.

While older adults and those with underlying conditions are often encouraged to get vaccinated, it’s important to remember that flu prevention is a collective effort. When more people are vaccinated, we create a protective shield around those who are most at risk, including children, the elderly, and people living with chronic illnesses like dementia.

People with dementia are especially vulnerable to severe flu complications.

For them, the vaccine is not just helpful, it’s essential.

So whether you are young, healthy, or somewhere in between, getting your flu vaccine is a simple act of care that protects you and those around you. It’s quick, safe, and available at your local GP or pharmacy.

Let’s look out for each other. Roll up your sleeve, and help keep our community healthy this winter.