Ellen maintains super form with gold medals

The Irish Winter Swimming Championships took place last weekend with Templeogue swimmer Ellen Walshe taking part only recently having returned from the European Short Course Championships which took place in Lublin, Poland a week previously.

Fresh from her gold (200m Butterfly) and silver (200m Individual Medley) wins at the European Aquatics Championships last week, Ellen Walshe continued her fantastic form with new Irish Records in the heats and final of the 200m Freestyle on Saturday.

The Templeogue swimmer clocked 1:55.23 in this morning’s heats, taking .67 of a second off Victoria Catterson’s 2023 record of 1:55.90. Her final swim, saw the 24-year-old take a further second and a half off the newly minted record touching in 1:53.72.

It was Walshe’s second win of the weekend having topped the podium in the 100m Freestyle on Friday, the Olympic finalist now owns the long and short course records in the 200m Freestyle.

She would also manage a gold medal in the 100m Butterfly with a time of 56.25, over three seconds ahead of second place. The result means that Walshe has set ten Irish records across November and December this year.

Walshe was not the only medalist from Templeogue at the championship however, Ava Rock managed a bronze in the Women’s 1500m with Dean Ryan winning a bronze in the male equivalent with times of 17:31.90 and 16:41.54 respectively.

The club also managed to win another gold medal with Baltazar Allende picking up the win in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley final with a time of 4:28.41, nearly six seconds ahead of his closest competitor.