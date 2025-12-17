GAA scholarship named in memory of coach Gerry

A GAA scholarship has been announced by TUD in honour of the late Gerry Anderson who passed away earlier this year.

The scholarship was announced at TUD’s Grangegorman campus where a memorial was held at St Lawrence’s church.

Anderson was a well known figure in GAA and was the chairman of St Annes as well as TUD GAA Sports Development Officer.

The evening saw the first of what will be an annual presentation made in Gerry’s name.

The scholarship supports five GAA players each year across their respective codes.

The scholarship will see a player each year from football, hurling, camogie, ladies football and handball receive help alleviating the pressures of working and allow them to focus on their chosen sport.

Recipients for the initial round of scholarships include Jack Rogers in Gaelic Football, Callum Graham in Hurling, Eoghan McGinnity in handball, Roisin McCormick in Camogie and Grainne Galvin in Ladies Gaelic Football.

Each recipient will receive a €500 scholarship for their chosen sport.

Previous Tallaght Person of the Year and Coach Approach Founder Lee Moroney was involved in funding the scholarship. Lee is also a longtime figure at St Annes and would have been very familiar with Gerry and the work that he undertook.

The Scholarship is aimed at athletes from Tallaght or those that are involved with a Tallaght based club.

While his club was St Annes, Anderson was equally as impactful in the university GAA scene.

With TUD he guided them to two Trench Cup trophies in 2001 and 2003.

Current TUD Football coach Adam Doran spoke on the impact that Gerry had within the college.

“He was very hands-on in the higher education GAA scene. He raised the standard. His way of thinking was that it should always be a rite of passage for a young man to play third level football, hurling or ladies football and camogie.

‘It’s a process where the highs are as high as they would be with your county but perhaps the lows are not as low.”

He always believed in getting the highest possible standard for players in terms of physio, nutrition and analysis and everything that goes with it. He aspired to get it done and he did get it done, certainly for the elite teams in the college.

‘It was because he tried and tried and kept knocking on the door until they got what he felt was righteous and fair.” – Adam Doran.