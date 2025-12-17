November Team of the Month is Coláiste Éanna

Coláiste Éanna U19 basketball team members Adam McCarthy, Chisom Chime, Conor Chambers, Karen Hogan, team manager, receive the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award from Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel, Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and William O’Connor, news editor, The Echo

Colaiste Eanna U19s found themselves as World Champions in November as their U19s side won went undefeated at the World School Basketball Championships held in Valencia, Spain.

After their success in regional and national competitions in Ireland the team was invited to the World School Games where they captured the gold medal after an incredible run in the tournament.

Led by Hillary Netsiyanwa, they topped their group with the highest scoring average and total points among all teams.

Their consistency carried through to the knockout rounds where they closed out the final with a composed and convincing win over St Vincent’s Castleknock College.

Adam Charles won Tournament MVP while other key contributors included Augustine Farrell, Conor Chambers and Patrick Walsh.

The following are those who were on the team.

Adam Charles, Adam McCarthy, Augustine Farrell, Aodhon O’Neill, Conor Chambers, Chisom Chime, Emmet Callan, Finian Moran, Hugo Mulligan, Karl Walsh, Patrick Walsh.

