Ellen Walshe strikes gold again at the European Aquatics Championships

What a performance, winning the 200m individual medley from lane 1 to win her second gold of the European Swimming Championships.

She showed incredible determination in the final.

Speaking to RTE afterwards her comment was ‘I can’t believe it’.

Again it was her ability under water to gain the edge which was her ace card in the 400m .

What an achievement from the Templeogue girl and what an achievement for her coach Brian Sweeney and her club Templeogue Swimming Club.

And there’s more to come.