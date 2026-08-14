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Vandalism, clamping, and perennial parking problems in Citywest
A car clamped in Citywest

Vandalism, clamping, and perennial parking problems in Citywest

James Roulston MooneyAugust 14, 2026 4:19 pm

PARKING problems in Citywest are not getting any better, with incidents of vandalism and more reported as the situation gets ‘messier.’

Cars belonging to people in the area are being vandalised and clamped as options remain thin for residents’ vehicles.

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