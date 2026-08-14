Vandalism, clamping, and perennial parking problems in Citywest
PARKING problems in Citywest are not getting any better, with incidents of vandalism and more reported as the situation gets ‘messier.’
Cars belonging to people in the area are being vandalised and clamped as options remain thin for residents’ vehicles.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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