Village Network apply for judicial review of Part 8
TALLAGHT Village Network Chairperson Jacqueline Kelly confirmed that the Network has applied to the High Court for leave to seek judicial review in relation to the Village Enhancement Scheme.
Tallaght Village Network is a collaboration of local residents and businesses established to represent the interests of those who live and work in the area and the application relates to the statutory decision-making process concerning the Part 8 Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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