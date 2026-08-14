Plans for funeral home in Rathcoole unveiled

PLANS to deliver a funeral home in Rathcoole near the site of an approved residential development have been unveiled.

The funeral home is proposed to be delivered at Dunhallow House on Main Street, a protected structure, through a change of use from the existing office status, along with a proposed 1.53sqm extension at ground floor level and use of the plaza located at the front of the building as a hearse set down area.

Applicant Brian McElroy is noted to have taken out a lease on part of the property, including the street-facing protected structure.

The cover letter included in the application states: “There is no funeral home in Rathcoole, Saggart or Newcastle. This proposed funeral home would be a beneficial addition to the local communities and it is to be noted that Dunhallow House is located near to the local churches in Rathcoole.”

No embalming services are expected to be provided at the location, with an approved location off site noted to play host to this.

The entire building is proposed to be used as a funeral home with ancillary offices.

The full site is owned by Ciaran Reilly, who has consented to the delivery of a funeral home.

Planning permission has already been granted for a 12-home development to the rear of the Dunhallow House building with 18 parking spaces, attributed to Mr Reilly, and the plans to use the plaza in front of the building as a hearse set down area is a proposed alteration to these residential plans.

The original plans for the plaza included landscaping works and no access by vehicle intended, with access to and from the residential development at the rear of the property located to either side of the plaza.