Adeleke takes European 200m silver in Birmingham

Rhasidat adeleke has won silver in the 200m at the European Athletic Championships in Birmingham.

The Tallaght native clocked a new Irish national record managing a time of 22.28 at Alexander Stadium.

The win was particularly impressive given the last year or so which has seen her overcome much adversity to get back to previous form displayed in 2024.

Adeleke spoke on the moment after the win.

“I feel really blessed. My initial thought when I crossed the line was ‘I didn’t win’ but I had to bring it back to who I want to be. I don’t want to be that person any more, I want to find gratitude in everything.

‘As soon as that sank in and I realised I broke the national record; from where I came from last season, I can only be grateful.

“It was kind of nice coming in as an underdog, and then I ran like I did yesterday [in the semi-finals] and suddenly everyone was like ‘Rhasidat is going to win’. I was trying to block that out, but this means so much to me.

“Just the journey, I know I don’t show everything that I go through, but I think even showing snippets now elevates that stress a bit. (…) Now I just want to be free, be happy, enjoy this sport and give it so much. I’m just really grateful”.