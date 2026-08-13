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Proposed outdoor games at the Black Lion Inn
Black Lion

Proposed outdoor games at the Black Lion Inn

James Roulston MooneyAugust 13, 2026 4:01 pm

AN application has been made for a Section 5 exemption to allow for traditional and social pub games like darts to be played outdoors at The Black Lion in Clondalkin Village.

The application put forward to the planning authority calls for an exemption to be given and the provision and playing of traditional and social pub games, including darts, pool, shuffleboard, table football and similar activities within the permitted 203 sqm beer garden pavilion at the pub on Orchard Lane.

Greenwin Ltd had previously failed to get permission to allow live music at the beer garden.

No change is proposed to the established public

house/restaurant use, the permitted use of the pavilion as a beer garden, the approved operating hours or the physical structure of the pavilion.

The beer garden is situated to the rear of The Black Lion Public House and forms part of the overall public house and restaurant premises.

In a cover letter prepared by agent Frank Ennis and Associates, the proposal is claimed not to interfere with conditions two, three and four of the structure’s granted planning permission.

The conditions note that the use of the pavilion is for beer garden only and it shall close at 11pm every night with operational noise limits in place to protect the residential amenities of properties in the vicinity.

The cover letter states: “The proposed pub games would take place entirely within the continuing use of the pavilion as a beer garden ancillary to the public house/restaurant. No change to the approved closing time or the applicable noise limits is proposed.

“The proposed activities do not include the use of the pavilion as a music club, nightclub or live music venue and will not involve amplification for music, television or presentations.”

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