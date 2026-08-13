Saggart schoolhouse community centre to host family friendly community potluck

MAKE friends and meet your neighbours this Saturday at the Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre’s community potluck. Saggart and Citywest Together, alongside South Dublin Volunteer Centre and Saggart Tidy Towns are hosting the community event and encouraging people from the local community to bring along a dish to the event.

Attendees will also get the chance to try a new dish from the huge range of cuisines in a friendly and welcoming environment.

The family-friendly event promises games, crafts and plenty of food, keeping everyone entertained and well fed for the day.

Saggart and Citywest Together has invited anyone who wants to join, to come along to the Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre between 1pm and 3pm this coming Saturday.

“Don’t worry if you’re not a culinary whizz, crisp sandwiches have been a solid Irish snack for generations. There’s usually lots to go around so don’t feel under pressure to make anything.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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