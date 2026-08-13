Emegency road closure for Grange Castle Road and Griffeen Road

AN EMERGENCY road closure will be in place on Griffeen Avenue, between Grange Castle Road and Griffeen Road from August 12 until 17 in order to facilitate critical drainage infrastructure works prior to the return of schools.

The closure has been implemented by Clonmel Enterprises, the main Contractor for the works, following the identification of a significant risk arising from the installation of a deep storm water crossing beneath Griffeen Avenue.

Of particular risk is the safe interaction with and management of the 600 pupils due to attend the new Griffeen Community College on August 24.

A key interaction point during these works has been identified by Clonmel Enterprises on Griffeen Avenue.

Heavy plant and materials will be traversing the school access road and navigating the roundabout to install the road crossing.

“Clonmel are eager to accelerate their works and advance the road crossing element to mitigate interactions with the pupils during their access and egress to school.”

Diversions will be in place via Castle Road and Griffeen Way during the duration of these works.

These works are part of the wider Clonburris Surface Water Outfall Project, which involves the installation of a 1050mm diameter storm water crossing, is currently at Stage 2A of development.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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