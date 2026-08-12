Funding appeal for Deansrath Family Centre purpose-built permanent facility

THE MAYOR of South Dublin has called for funding to be made available for a purpose-built facility in Clondalkin to host a local family centre.

Mayor Francis Timmons has written to the Minister for Disability and The Child, Poverty and Wellbeing Office to request a facility that can house Deansrath Family Centre and help them to service the families and children in the local area.

The centre, located on St Cuthbert’s Road, has been part of the community for several decades and is situated within a disadvantaged area of the county.

Mayor Timmons has stated that the proposed three-storey facility in St Cuthbert’s Park would cater to the current and growing needs in the Clondalkin suburb, but funding is necessary as a seven-figure sum is expected.

The Mayor said: “I have written on behalf of the Deansrath Family Centre who need a purpose-built facility to meet current and growing needs in some of the most disadvantaged areas in Clondalkin.

‘The cost is envisaged to be [a] €4 million to €6 million investment in our community.

Plans for the new building include the construction of an early learning centre, therapy and consultation rooms, parenting rooms, computer classrooms, stores, offices, meeting rooms and ancillary accommodation.

There are also plans for the exterior, including a new play area, car-parking, bike-parking and shelters, bin-storage, new vehicular and pedestrian access and gates off St Cuthbert’s Road, with perimeter fencing and associated groundworks.

The team at Deansrath Family Centre also operate out of Oakfield Industrial Estate, with rents noted to be an extra cost on the running of the community facility at the moment.

The Mayor has noted that a new permanent site could prove to be useful for more than just the needs of the occupant, and could act as a community hub for the people of Deansrath also.

“A new facility has the potential to be available for the community for meetings etc and be a community hub facility.

“The planned play area could also be open to children with complex needs at all times and days.

More parenting groups and supports could be run. Clondalkin requires this investment.