Black smoke emissions and late night noises from Echelon to be investigated

ECHELON Data Centre are “conducting ongoing investigations” following complaints from residents regarding intrusive night-time noise disturbances and possible black smoke emissions from the site.

The Echelon site, located in the Clondalkin Industrial Estate at Crag Terrace/Crag Avenue, sits within 500 metres of a residential area, which has sparked concern for those living nearby.

The Environmental Protection Agency has received “a number of complaints relating to noise in the vicinity of the site and has engaged directly with the complainants and the licensee regarding these.”

Echelon Data Centres told The Echo “it takes its responsibilities as an operator – to the community, to the environment and in line with best operating practice – extremely seriously”.

Echelon also clarified it is currently investigating reports of intrusive night-time noise disturbances, and possible black smoke emissions from this particular site.

“With regard to noise disturbances, our investigation has so far identified a temporary generator used by our construction contractor that could be a potential – but currently unverified – source of noise.”

One resident has been taking note of the time at which the reported noise can be heard, and a pattern of rapid, repeated start-up noises every five minutes or less, was noticed around midnight and reportedly repeats for hours well into the early morning.

“This severe noise and the recurring nighttime start-ups are repeatedly disrupting my children’s sleep and severely impacting our family’s health and wellbeing.”

Echelon told The Echo that a temporary generator “has now been removed, and our contractor has been reminded to limit all further activity to normal working hours.”

Echelon Data Centres is currently awaiting the findings from its acoustic consultants following tests carried out to uncover the source of a noise resembling a “high-pitched howling wind or a distant siren” that was reported from residents.

The EPA outlined that the licensee must submit a Noise Management Plan for the facility within three months of the date of grant of this licence and same is to be implemented within six months of the date of grant of the licence.

The EPA authorised this licence on June 22, meaning that Echelon has until September of this year to submit a Noise Management Plan for this facility.

The plan must outline noise reduction and abatement measures, with reference to equipment giving rise to exceedances of noise limit values at noise-sensitive locations.

As clarified by the EPA, the Echelon Data Centre operates under an Industrial Emissions license, issued by the EPA, for the combustion of fuels in installations with a total rated thermal input of 50 MW or more.

The licence limits the activities carried out at the installation and sets conditions and monitoring requirements to control the operations.

“The EPA has followed up on these complaints and has instructed the licensee to investigate and provide responses to the nature of the noise source and the mitigation measures to be taken.”

Echelon referred to reports of black smoke seen billowing from the site in its response to The Echo, saying: “Concerning reports of black smoke emissions, our Clondalkin site is governed by an EPA licence, which sets binding limits on levels and type of emissions and requires that we regularly monitor those emissions and report back to the EPA.”

“Our team is conducting an urgent review as a result of the complaints and the findings will be shared with the EPA when we have them. Should remedial action be required, we undertake to carry it out as soon as we are able.”

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