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Council looks the other way with 60k speed sign
Parkland Road with the wrong-way sign

Council looks the other way with 60k speed sign

James Roulston MooneyAugust 10, 2026 2:45 pm

A 60 KMPH sign on Parkland Road, Ballycullen had been turned around the wrong way for the past two years without repair, according to a local resident who branded it “ridiculous.”

Stephen Redmond has been living in the area since 1998 and noted that he had been in contact with the council since November.

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