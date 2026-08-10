Council looks the other way with 60k speed sign
A 60 KMPH sign on Parkland Road, Ballycullen had been turned around the wrong way for the past two years without repair, according to a local resident who branded it “ridiculous.”
Stephen Redmond has been living in the area since 1998 and noted that he had been in contact with the council since November.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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