One teen in critical condition after M50 crash

A serious crash involving a car of eight teens and another driver by the Firhouse M50 Junction 12 exit on Sunday morning has left a youth in critical condition.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on the M50 southbound at Junction 12, Firhouse, Dublin 24 in the early hours of this morning Sunday August 9, 2026 at approximately 5:30am.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M50. The vehicle was driving down the up ramp at Junction 12 when it collided head on with a car.

The eight male juveniles in the vehicle were transported to a number of different hospitals for treatment, with one in critical condition. The driver of the second car, a man in his 20s, was injured and removed from the scene to hospital and his injuries are described as serious.

Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, has been contacted in relation to the incident – Section 203(1) of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024 provides for the referral to Fiosrú any matter concerning death of, or serious harm to, a person.

The Garda Commissioner shall refer to the Police Ombudsman any matter that appears to indicate that the act or omission of a member of garda personnel may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

The body noted that one of their on-call investigators attended the scene and its independent investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Fiosrú said: “In line with its statutory remit, Fiosrú’s investigation relates to incidents involving contact with gardaí where a member of the public has died or been seriously injured.

“A referral does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing.

“Instead, it means that Fiosrú should independently investigate the incident to ascertain whether or not the act or omission of a garda or gardaí may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.”

Fiosrú noted that no further comment can be made as the matter is now under investigation.

The section of the M50 from Junction 12 to Junction 11 southbound has reopened after a period of closure following the collision for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to road users who were travelling on the M50 between Junction 14 and Junction 11 northbound or southbound between 5:00am and 5:30am on the morning of Sunday August 9, 2026 and who may have dashcam footage of the incident or surrounding area to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.