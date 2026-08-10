Irish dancing, copper crafts, old photos and ukulele magic

HERITAGE DAY returns to Ballyfermot with a bang this year on August 15, running in conjunction with National Heritage Week, and with a whole heap of local artists and musicians added to the bill.

Ballyfermot Library will host the “a great day for all the family”, with the likes of traditional Irish musicians Ballyer Trad Hub and Caoimhe and Friends taking to the stage on the day.

This year marks the 23rd year of Heritage Day, which is organised every year by the Ballyfermot Heritage Group. Music won’t be the only source of entertainment, as Tono and Wally are showing off a Copper Craft Exhibition for those interested in the crafts.

History buffs will get their fix too, as an Old Ballyfermot Photo Display will be set up in the library to offer a trip down memory lane.

A three-time World Champion Irish dancer, Lily Reilly will be making an appearance on the day alongside fellow dancers Grace and Finn, who promise to put on a show.

Running from 11am, the Jukes of Ukes Ukulele Group, Anto Bradley, Matt and Tom ‘The Legends’ and Ballads with Sean Coleman will keep the library rocking until 4.30pm, with more special guests due to drop by on the day.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

TAGS Ballyfermotnews