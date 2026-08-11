Anti-social behaviour by teens mars clubs’ astro pitch access
LOCAL clubs are finding it difficult to make extensive use of the Sean Walsh astro pitch thanks to anti-social behaviour on multiple occasions, reports Michael Howley.
Tallaght United are one such club who have been afflicted by this, with the club sending a report to many figures at local and national level.
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AUTHORMichael Howley
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