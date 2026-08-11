Heritage walks return as interest in Rathfarnham’s history continues to grow

“WE HAD more than 400 people attending the tours throughout the week last year,” beams Damian MacGarry, local historian and committee member of Rathfarnham Village Tidy Towns (RVTT).

This is in regard to the 2025 National Heritage Week, reflecting on the success of last year’s history tours through Rathfarnham Village ahead of the Heritage Week of 2026.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has requested that the graveyard tours continue on the first Wednesday of every month, with over 650 people having attended the walks as of writing.

Ongoing work for the committee has included clearance and surveys, as well as the creation of a flyer advertising the walks to be distributed in various venues such as libraries around South Dublin County.

Damian’s history walks continue to garner interest, with a walk in June being attended by SDCC mayor at the time Pamela Kearns, along with other councillors and council officials, and the most recent walk having 24 attendees.

The RVTT works every Monday to clean up the Old Rathfarnham Graveyard with help from the local authority.

Damian notes that the story of the graveyard is “evolving”, with relatives of some of those buried attending the walks to add to the story.

Specific landmarks that may have been pointed out on this tour include Kelly’s Corner, which has a rich history related to tobacco farming from the 1920s.

Damian would like to thank the RVTT crews and SDCC officials that have helped with the walks so far. His guided heritage tours of the Old Rathfarnham Graveyard will run every day between August 15 and 22 at 3pm as part of National Heritage Week.

Additional walks throughout the week will include 11am slots on August 15 and 22 and 7pm slots on August 17 and 19.

After Heritage Week is over, the walks will be going back to the usual schedule of a 12pm slot on the first Wednesday of every month.

To book, contact rathfarnhamvillage@gmail.com, and anyone interested is advised to book early as places are limited on each walk.