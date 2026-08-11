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Blue Heroes swing around to The Square to watch new Spiderman film
Blue Heroes at the cinema

Blue Heroes swing around to The Square to watch new Spiderman film

James Roulston MooneyAugust 11, 2026 10:52 am

MANY of Tallaght’s Little Blue Heroes as well as members of their family were treated to a movie screening of the new Spiderman film at Movies@The Square on Thursday.

There are 16 Little Blue Heroes in Tallaght, and many of these came out to see Spiderman: Brand New Day alongside their families, in a move that was described as “a treat” for the young children.

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