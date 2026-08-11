Blue Heroes swing around to The Square to watch new Spiderman film
MANY of Tallaght’s Little Blue Heroes as well as members of their family were treated to a movie screening of the new Spiderman film at Movies@The Square on Thursday.
There are 16 Little Blue Heroes in Tallaght, and many of these came out to see Spiderman: Brand New Day alongside their families, in a move that was described as “a treat” for the young children.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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