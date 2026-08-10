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Social Inclusion Summer Camp
Mayor Cllr Francis Timmons with ‘well-behaved’ Hallie, Lucy, Annie and Sophia

Social Inclusion Summer Camp

Grace HarteAugust 10, 2026 3:07 pm

CHAIRPERSON of Integration of All Children in Ireland, Yemi Ojo, and her team of volunteers welcomed children from all around Jobstown to this year’s Social Inclusion Summer Camp.

The year 2026 marks the 22nd year of the camp, which was first set up in 2004 by Yemi and her husband, Elder Tius Ojo as an affordable alternative to mainstream summer camps – it has been a roaring success ever since.

The camp offers local kids the chance to learn new skills, such as jewellery making and arts and crafts as well as lessons in music and cookery, in a friendly and welcoming environment.

There was also an exciting trip to Caragh Open Farm on the cards this year, where the camp-goers were given the chance to get up close and personal with a whole heap of animals across five acres of farmland.

Held in the Jobstown Community Centre, the two-week long camp wrapped up with a talent show and awards ceremony where camp-goers were awarded for their good behaviour and participation over the course of the camp.

Awards included Volunteer Team Leader of the Year, Best Behaved, Most Sociable, Most Helpful, Most Valuable Participant of the Year and Most Improved Participants, to name just a few.

Yemi Ojo spoke of the gratitude she feels after 22 years of running the Camp, for parents and children alike, saying: “For me personally, the highlight of the 22nd Annual Summer Camp Anniversary was seeing the joy and the happiness on the children faces and the positive feedback from the parents.”

One parent told Yemi of the struggles she has had trying to get her son into summer camps previously – she has found it difficult due to the fact he is non-verbal. Testimonies like these are what motivates Yemi to work harder each year to deliver the best summer camp possible for the children of Jobstown.

“What keeps me going is the love for children, family support, passion, commitment, positivity, words of encouragement from parents/guardians – never give up on your dreams.”

“Not in a million years did I think it would go on for 22 years – no way! I didn’t even think it would last for two years. Passion and the love for children kept us going every year with the support of my family and dedicated volunteers.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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