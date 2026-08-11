RePlay Festival celebrates creativity, inclusion and youth culture in Tallaght

More than 50 performers, artists and community groups will take part in RePlay

“RATHER than programming a traditional arts festival, we wanted to create an event that reflected how young people actually experience culture today,” explains festival director Gerry Horan of NOISE Music.

Produced by NOISE Music and SoFFt Productions, RePlay transforms South Dublin County Council’s newest civic space into a free, all-day celebration of skateboarding, music, dance and street art.

More than fifty performers, artists, vendors and community groups will take part across multiple festival zones. The NOISE Music stage will feature a full day of DJ sets and live performances from DJ Finn Dempsey, DJ SEANEM, and DJ Ellie L, alongside Vithória Escobar and Audrey Lawless.

One of the festival’s flagship attractions, skateboarding, takes centre stage at RePlay with the Goblin Skateboard Showcase, featuring brand ambassador Phili Halton alongside Michael McMaster, James Carroll and Lena Siew.

A dedicated dance programme will feature a street dance cypher led by Cristian Emmanuel Dirocie, Josué Reis and Tara Bredemeier.

Circus and street performances will include Jelly Cirque Entertainment with Ballsy Wallsy.

Families can also enjoy The Connolly Cup, a football skills and tricks session designed to encourage girls to get involved in the sport, alongside freestyle football demonstrations with Charlie Shakespeare.

Adding to the festival’s visual programme, artist James Kirwan has been commissioned to create a large-scale mural at Parthalán Place as part of RePlay, funded by the SDCC Arts Office and Creative Ireland South Dublin. South Dublin Libraries’ new programme expands the festival beyond performance with screen printing and poster-making workshops, a K-pop dance workshop, and a sensory zone designed for neurodivergent families.

RePlay will also deliver a three-day outreach programme across Clondalkin, Jobstown and Lucan, introducing young people to skateboarding, music and street culture through workshops delivered with Active Cities and NOISE Music.

Gerry comments that RePlay is about “bringing together everything NOISE Music stands for, giving young people real access to culture, creativity and performance”.

RePlay is funded by South Dublin County Council and produced by NOISE Music and SoFFt Productions, with support from Active Cities, Active South Dublin, and the Creative and Active Programme. Gerry would also like to thank the SDCC Arts Office, Community and Events departments, Tallaght Library, the Civic Theatre, Rua Red Arts Centre, the Irish Skateboard Association, and Goblin Magazine.

Finally, he extends his gratitude to the artists, performers, workshop facilitators, community groups, vendors and partners who have helped shape the programme and the communities of South Dublin County.

RePlay performs at Parthalan Place in Tallaght on August 15 from 10am to 6pm; entry is free.