Clondalkin Pipe Band claims first major prize in 35 Years

CLONDALKIN’S St Joseph’s Pipe Band are “delighted” to announce that the band took sixth place at the Scottish Pipe Band Championships in Dumbarton on July 25.

It marks the first time the band has taken home a major prize in Grade 2 since 1991, when the band was subsequently promoted to Grade 1. There are five major championships over the course of the season, for which the top six bands are placed and receive a trophy.

There were 15 bands competing in the 2026 Scottish Pipe Championships. Although the band was missing two players on the day through illness and injury, the whole band has contributed and worked very hard over the season, and it appeared to have paid off.

The competition was won by the Royal Burgh of Annan, followed by Uddingston (both Scottish); Manorcunningham from Donegal; Buchan Peterson; and Bucksburn and District (both Scottish), followed by St Joseph’s.

This is a “big boost” to the band as they head for the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow this week. They will compete in the Grade 2 qualifier on Friday, August 14, where a top-six finish would see them compete in the final proper the following day.

The band is led by Pipe Major Tim Farrelly and Drum Sergeant Mark Bardgett. With that in mind, St Joseph’s Pipe Band would like to thank and congratulate Stephen Creighton on his St Laurence O’Toole drum corps win in Grade 1 and for his continued guidance and support.

Thanks also go to Brendan Boland and James Quirke for their support and encouragement, and finally, congratulations to the Royal Burgh of Annan on their win in Grade 2.