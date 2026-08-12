Basis.point and Peugeot Ireland nominated for the Business to Arts Awards

TWO businesses with local connections to Citywest and Templeogue have been nominated for the 2026 Business to Arts Awards.

Citywest-based Peugeot Ireland and basis.point, led by Templeogue resident Louise Egan have been nominated for awards that celebrate collaborations between businesses and artists.

Louise Egan’s basis.point, the charity of the Irish funds industry and its wider ecosystem, is up for two awards – the Small Arts Partnership Award and the Creative Access Award – for its collaboration with The Gate Theatre to deliver a live stream of ‘Poor.’

‘Poor’ is a theatre production based on a memoir by Kaitriona O’Sullivan that follows her journey through obstacles like poverty, addiction and homelessness to earn a PhD from Trinity College Dublin.

Peugeot Ireland has been recognised with a nomination for the Small Arts Partnership Award as well for their partnership with the Irish Film Institute.

The partnership complements the overall ‘The Lion Loves Cinema’ ad campaign by Peugeot, which places cinema at the heart of their brand expression.

The Small Arts Partnership Award recognises exceptional partnerships between businesses and arts organisations or artists where the sponsorship is less than €25k in value, cash or in-kind.

The Creative Access Award that basis.point is shortlisted for recognises partnerships that remove barriers and expand access to the arts for marginalised or underrepresented groups.

The Business to Art Awards seek exceptional partnerships in areas such as sponsorship, commissioning, training and events, staff programmes, CSR initiatives, and community engagement.

Hosted by broadcaster and journalist Dearbhail McDonald, the awards feature 13 categories, including three bursaries, that celebrate arts sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy, staff engagement programmes, corporate social responsibility, access programmes, creative community initiatives and more.

Award winners will be announced at the National Concert Hall on Monday, September 7, 2026.