Three Tallaght developments on course to deliver 635 new homes

THERE are currently three housing developments in the Tallaght area currently under construction, St Aonghus Green, in Tymon North, Rossfield in Jobstown and the Killinarden foothills.

These plans will include a balanced tenure mix of private, social and affordable housing with the Killinarden Foothills development to provide 125 social and 372 affordable homes, as part of the wider development of 635 homes.

Under the first phase of the Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund, €17.5 million has been secured to support the delivery of these homes.

Due to be completed in 2030, this development will directly address identified housing demand within the county, with Phase 1 infrastructure works already underway.

This phase has delivered the community centre, playing pitches, with a substantial portion of the public realm expected to be completed next year.

St Aonghus Green an age-friendly housing development is expected to be completed by September this year, which will offer 12 homes. Early next year should see the completion of 16 social homes at Rossfield, while Part 8 approved developments at Stocking Lane and Castlefield are undergoing detailed design.

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