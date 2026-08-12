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Garda arrest three in Tallaght crackdown on organised prostitution and brothel keeping

Garda arrest three in Tallaght crackdown on organised prostitution and brothel keeping

James Roulston MooneyAugust 12, 2026 1:24 pm

Gardaí arrested three individuals as part of an operation targeting organised prostitution, brothel keeping and other crimes in Tallaght and the city on Monday.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau carried out an operation targeting organised crime, brothel keeping, money laundering and organised prostitution in the Dublin 24 and Dublin 1 areas.

This operation was carried out with assistance from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Dublin Crime Response Team and the Garda Dog Unit.

Three individuals have been arrested during the course of this operation.  They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, in Garda Stations in Dublin and Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.

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