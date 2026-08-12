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Lack of data on water usage of almost 5 million litres by centres
Grange Castle contains one of the data centres

Lack of data on water usage of almost 5 million litres by centres

James Roulston MooneyAugust 12, 2026 11:56 am

A LACK of data on data centres has been questioned following Uisce Éireann’s reveal that almost five million litres of public water are used by them every day.

Dublin South-West TD Ciarán Ahern has called for more information and figures to be made available about how data centres operate following the national water utility’s response to him that stated that 57 of the 107 fully operational centres in the country use on average 4,789m3, or around 4,789,000 litres of public water per day.

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