Chapelizod H ill two-way cycle track to make for greater safety

THE Chapelizod Hill Road Active Travel Scheme has entered the Public Consultation phase, allowing members of the public to have their say on the proposed plans.

Currently, the stretch of road on Chapelizod Hill is a one-way road that travels uphill and attracts a high volume of cyclists or e-scooter users.

Councillor Ray Cunningham highlighted the number of cyclists and e-scooter users that are forced to use the footpath or travel downhill into oncoming traffic, due to the lack of cycle lanes.

It is possible for these road users to travel uphill on the road, but it is a steep and narrow lane that doesn’t allow cars to safely overtake.

In order to cater to more road users, scheme will provide a dedicated northeast-bound (downhill) contraflow cycling route, allowing cyclists to travel safely in the opposite direction to southwest-bound (uphill) vehicular traffic.

The two-way cycle track will run for 0.13km on the northern side of Chapelizod Hill Road and the remaining part of the route will be a mix of a protected one-way cycle track and cyclists sharing the road which vehicles along with traffic-calming measures.

The Chapelizod Hill Road Active Travel Scheme is approximately 0.4 kilometres and extends from the Chapelizod Hill Road/Kylemore Road junction to the Chapelizod Hill Road/Lucan Road (R148)/Laurence’s Road junction.

Cllr Cunningham referred to the greater level of safety that will be provided by the construction of these cycle lanes, saying:

“The proposed two-way cycle lane on Chapelizod Hill Road makes a lot of sense, separating pedestrians, cyclists, and cars.”

The scheme will form part of a broader network of sustainable transport infrastructure in the area and aims to make it easier and safer to walk, wheel and cycle between Ballyfermot and Chapelizod.

The Public Consultation Phase will remain open for submissions until September 3.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme