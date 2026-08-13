Two new applications for developments at Crough’s pub on Cookstown Road

TWO new applications have been put forward for developments at Crough’s pub on Cookstown Road calling for two additional floors to provide apartments.

One of these applications proposes an extension to existing staff accommodation and plant room on the second floor of the existing building by 218sqm, as well as two additional floors to provide nine new apartments in a five-storey building (including basement level).

The other calls for the demolition of the existing staff accommodation facilities and the construction of six one-bed units, alongside the call for nine units on two new floors, totalling a prospective 15 units within the building.

The provision of bicycle parking spaces has also been requested; 11 have been requested in the application that calls for an extension to existing staff accommodation facilities, while 15 have been requested in the one requesting the current facilities to be demolished and replaced by new units.

Permission had previously been granted in 2020 for the proposal to extend the existing accommodation and deliver the apartments on additional foors with the 11 bike spaces.

New lift and lobby area to the rear to service all 5 floors, as well as a new pedestrian entrance to the eastern boundary, a bin store and all ancillary works necessary to facilitate the development are also included in the applications.

Identical applications were put forward to the planning authority by applicant Palmgrey Limited in April, only to be withdrawn after a week.

Palmgrey Ltd are noted to have owned the property since April 2017, with nine applications made regarding the site since that date, including a certificate for exemption to deliver nine apartments above the pub in 2019.

Permission was also granted in 2025 for the change of use and refurbishment of the second floor existing staff accommodation to two two-bed apartments.