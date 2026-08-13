Jack Ennis and the first CU half crown

This half crown was the very first lodgement to Tallaght and District Credit Union. Their 2025 accounts show assets of €100 million. (Inset: Jack Ennis)

A “VERY good friend of Tallaght” will celebrate his 90th birthday this Saturday, while a half-crown signifies his local legacy.

Jack Ennis will reach the milestone this weekend, and his impact on the local community is still present to this day.