Jack Ennis and the first CU half crown
A “VERY good friend of Tallaght” will celebrate his 90th birthday this Saturday, while a half-crown signifies his local legacy.
Jack Ennis will reach the milestone this weekend, and his impact on the local community is still present to this day.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Emegency road closure for Grange Castle Road and Griffeen RoadLucan
AN EMERGENCY road closure will be in place on Griffeen Avenue, between Grange Castle Road and Griffeen Road from August 12 until...
Saggart schoolhouse community centre to host family friendly community potluckTallaght
MAKE friends and meet your neighbours this Saturday at the Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre’s community potluck. Saggart and Citywest Together, alongside South...
Council launches National Day of Action to tackle unsafe use of E‑Scooters and ScramblersLatest
South Dublin County Council launched the National Day of Action for Powered Personal Transporters and Scramblers on August 12, to raise awareness...
This weeks front pages – August 13, 2026Latest
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.