Search
Jack Ennis and the first CU half crown
This half crown was the very first lodgement to Tallaght and District Credit Union. Their 2025 accounts show assets of €100 million. (Inset: Jack Ennis)

Jack Ennis and the first CU half crown

James Roulston MooneyAugust 13, 2026 2:30 pm

A “VERY good friend of Tallaght” will celebrate his 90th birthday this Saturday, while a half-crown signifies his local legacy.

Jack Ennis will reach the milestone this weekend, and his impact on the local community is still present to this day.

Read More


Emegency road closure for Grange Castle Road and Griffeen Road

Lucan

AN EMERGENCY road closure will be in place on Griffeen Avenue, between Grange Castle Road and Griffeen Road from August 12 until...

Saggart schoolhouse community centre to host family friendly community potluck

Tallaght

MAKE friends and meet your neighbours this Saturday at the Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre’s community potluck.  Saggart and Citywest Together, alongside South...

Council launches National Day of Action to tackle unsafe use of E‑Scooters and Scramblers

Latest

South Dublin County Council launched the National Day of Action for Powered Personal Transporters and Scramblers on August 12, to raise awareness...

This weeks front pages – August 13, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST