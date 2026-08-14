Permission granted for extension of the Red Cow Luas Depot

PERMISSION has been granted for the 1,367 sqm extension of the Red Cow Luas Depot, which will include new maintenance lanes and a new central control room.

The Red Cow depot is the main depot for the Red Line service since the tram was first run in September 2004, and the existing control centre at the site oversees all Luas operations.

The upgrade to the depot is expected to take three years to complete, according to the TII website and is understood to have a budget between €25m and €50m expected to be attached to it.

To create the new control room, an extension to the first floor of the building is sought, while the extension of existing maintenance lanes three and four is also sought, alongside the proposed new additions.

The new central control room at the local depot will be complemented by escape stairs and a lift.

The two new maintenance lanes will bring the depot’s total to eight and their inclusion will be complemented by the extension of two existing lanes at ground floor level, numbered three and four.

A visual assessment report shows changes to the parking area located behind the depot including new pedestrian marking, as well as the extension’s planned shape and exterior.

Solar panels will be installed at the depot also, in both the new and existing areas along with the provision of a new ESB substation and all associated site development and ancillary works.

A Glint and Glare assessment is to be carried out, given the location of the site within Tallaght Hospital solar safeguarding zone and proximate to Baldonnell solar safeguarding zone, and will be submitted for agreement by the Department of Defence and Tallaght University Hospital.