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Denning to star at Dundrum’s supercar weekend after dark
Ferrari (Inset: Carl Mullen)

Denning to star at Dundrum’s supercar weekend after dark

Michael HowleyAugust 14, 2026 8:04 am

RATHFARNHAM native Alex Denning is set to headline the brand new Supercar Weekend After Dark at Dundrum Town on Saturday August 22nd.

The event will be hosted by Carl Mullan and will feature Denning as well as fellow racer and Baltinglass native Max Hart for a live audience Q and A.

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