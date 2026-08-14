Profits went down in 2025 at JYSK as revenues went up

PRE-TAX profits at the Park West-based Irish arm of the Danish furniture retailer JYSK decreased by 84 per cent last year while revenues rose.

The latest filings from Jysk Ltd, with a head office located in Park West Business Park, Cherry Orchard, show that profits went down as revenues increased by 22 per cent up to €85.09m after they opened new stores around the country, including one on the Belgard Road in Tallaght in October 2025 – the company currently operate 27 stores nationwide.

Pre-tax profits to the end of August 2025 show a sharp decrease from the figure of €3m filed in the previous fiscal year, falling to €491k, and landing at €404k after tax.

Operating profits of €473k and net interest made up the figure prior to the corporation tax charge of just under €87k.

Revenues grew €15m from the figure of just under €70m posted in the last fiscal year report.

The directors noted in the report that the expansion of services such as the opening of the Belgard Road store and more played a factor in the latest figures.

Numbers employed increased from 287 to 310, with 236 in administration and staff and 74 in management, while staff costs increased from

€9.86m to €11.55m.

Shareholder funds totalled €7.7m at the end of August 2025, a figure that includes accumulated profits of €2.28m, while cash funds dropped from €5.55m to €1.91m.

Founded in 1979, JYSK operates 3,600 stores and online stores in 48 countries across the globe, and employs 31,000 people.