Ballymount based Certa to play a key role with RNLI

BALLYMOUNT-based Certa has been appointed as the RNLI’s official fuel supplier for the next three years and has been designated as its official charity partner for the coming year as well.

The energy and fuel supplier will play a key role in helping the RNLI to promote water safety and to raise funds to continue its lifesaving work in Dublin and will supply fuel to all 46 RNLI stations across Ireland, while also supporting the plan to transition its entire fleet to HVO renewable fuel into the future.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is a charity that operates lifeboat search and rescue, lifeguards, water safety education and flood rescue in Ireland and the UK.

Certa, which is part of DCC Energy plc, operates Ireland’s largest network of pay@pump forecourts and home heating depots including Certa forecourts in Ballymount, Dundrum, Liffey Valley and Certa depots in Kilternan and Greenhills.

Head of Sustainable Fuels at Certa Laura Byrne welcomed the developments: “Certa is proud to support the search and rescue service that the RNLI provides in Dublin.

“The RNLI is a natural fit to become our Official Charity Partner as we are both part of the local communities not only in Dublin but across Ireland.

“Certa is also delighted to be appointed as the RNLI’s Official Fuel Partner. We understand that maintaining fuel supply is critically important to the rescue service that the RNLI’s volunteer crews provide 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.”

Certa will raise significant funds for the RNLI by donating 1c per litre from every online order for home heating oil throughout August.

A similar donation campaign will be made across its forecourts and depots throughout November with select sites having specially branded ‘donation pumps’ to donate 1c per litre from every transaction.

Customers will also have the option to make separate donations to the RNLI at Certa’s 49 pay@pump forecourts and 21 local depots and on its website.

The RNLI will also make use of the digital advertising units across the Certa network to promote water safety initiatives throughout the year. Certa’s Volunteering Day Programme.

RNLI Fundraising and Partnerships Lead Killian O’Kelly said: “We are delighted to partner with Certa and look forward to working with the team in the year ahead.

“Last year, RNLI lifeboats at our 46 stations including the five in County Dublin, launched 967 times with our volunteer crews bringing 912 people to safety, 17 of whom were lives saved. 280 of those launches were carried out in the hours of darkness.

“Each year we see how quickly things can change on the water. Our crews are always ready to respond, but we can only do what we do thanks to the generosity of others.”