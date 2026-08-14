Objects thrown and smoking, part of our bus drivers’ day

A GROUP of passengers was reported to be smoking a substance in the upper saloon of a bus and in another incident a passenger was injured after an object was thrown at the vehicle. These were some of the incidents reported by bus drivers in July.

A driver on a 77A bound for Ringsend Road was alerted by a passenger of a group smoking a substance upstairs at 10.40 on the morning of Wednesday, July 29, in one of 12 incidents raised at the latest monthly meeting to discuss the Tallaght bus routes.