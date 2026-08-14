Search
Objects thrown and smoking, part of our bus drivers’ day
Some incidents led to damage of vehicles

Objects thrown and smoking, part of our bus drivers’ day

James Roulston MooneyAugust 14, 2026 8:17 am

A GROUP of passengers was reported to be smoking a substance in the upper saloon of a bus and in another incident a passenger was injured after an object was thrown at the vehicle. These were some of the incidents reported by bus drivers in July.

A driver on a 77A bound for Ringsend Road was alerted by a passenger of a group smoking a substance upstairs at 10.40 on the morning of Wednesday, July 29, in one of 12 incidents raised at the latest monthly meeting to discuss the Tallaght bus routes.

Read More


Proposed outdoor games at the Black Lion Inn

Clondalkin

AN application has been made for a Section 5 exemption to allow for traditional and social pub games like darts to be...

63-home residential development for Adamstown

Lucan

A 63-home residential development to be built on 0.9 hectares of land within the Adamstown Strategic Development Zone has been approved.The new...

Two new applications for developments at Crough’s pub on Cookstown Road

Property

TWO new applications have been put forward for developments at Crough’s pub on Cookstown Road calling for two additional floors to provide...

Jack Ennis and the first CU half crown

Tallaght

A “VERY good friend of Tallaght” will celebrate his 90th birthday this Saturday, while a half-crown signifies his local legacy.Jack Ennis will...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST