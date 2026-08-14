Local Faces: Patrick Nevin
IN this week’s feature, we’ll hear the story of Patrick Nevin, a Traveller, who has dedicated his life to the improvement in the perception and quality of life of his people, writes Ken Doyle.
Patrick is the Manager of Tallaght Travellers Community Development Project, a role he has held for ten years or so.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Denning to star at Dundrum’s supercar weekend after darkTallaght
RATHFARNHAM native Alex Denning is set to headline the brand new Supercar Weekend After Dark at Dundrum Town on Saturday August 22nd.The...
Over 200 submissions received for Old Bawn Road active travelTallaght
MORE than 200 submissions were submitted for the non-statutory public consultation for proposed active travel improvements on the southern side of Old...
Ballymount based Certa to play a key role with RNLIBusiness
BALLYMOUNT-based Certa has been appointed as the RNLI’s official fuel supplier for the next three years and has been designated as its...
Plans for funeral home in Rathcoole unveiledProperty
PLANS to deliver a funeral home in Rathcoole near the site of an approved residential development have been unveiled.The funeral home is...
Permission granted for extension of the Red Cow Luas DepotBusiness
PERMISSION has been granted for the 1,367 sqm extension of the Red Cow Luas Depot, which will include new maintenance lanes and...
Two new applications for developments at Crough’s pub on Cookstown RoadProperty
TWO new applications have been put forward for developments at Crough’s pub on Cookstown Road calling for two additional floors to provide...
Jack Ennis and the first CU half crownTallaght
A “VERY good friend of Tallaght” will celebrate his 90th birthday this Saturday, while a half-crown signifies his local legacy.Jack Ennis will...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.