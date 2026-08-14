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Local Faces: Patrick Nevin
Patrick Nevin advocates for Travelling community rights

Local Faces: Patrick Nevin

Echo StaffAugust 14, 2026 9:52 am

IN this week’s feature, we’ll hear the story of Patrick Nevin, a Traveller, who has dedicated his life to the improvement in the perception and quality of life of his people, writes Ken Doyle.

Patrick is the Manager of Tallaght Travellers Community Development Project, a role he has held for ten years or so.

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